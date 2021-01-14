Pedestrian seriously injured after crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash involving a car on Boston Road in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the crash happened on the 1300 block of Boston Road around 8:55 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries and the driver remained at the area of the crash.

Traffic in the area is temporarily being re-directed.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

