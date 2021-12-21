Pedestrian seriously injured in 2 car accident on Northampton St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was injured in a two car accident on Northampton Street in Holyoke Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews were called to a two car accident with a pedestrian hit on the intersection of George Street and Northampton Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, the pedestrian in the accident was pinned against a stone retaining wall.

Firefighters were able to move the car to free the man and he was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. A driver of one of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The intersection has since been reopened.