Pedestrian seriously injured in hit & run crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was seriously injured in a hit and run crash on Main Street in Springfield Saturday night.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They were taken to Baystate Medical Cetner with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle had fled the area before police arrived.

Main Street is currently closed from Court Street to Boland Way and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Springfield Police are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. 22News will keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available.