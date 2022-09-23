SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southwick Sunday afternoon.

Hampden District Attorney’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon told 22News that at around 4 p.m. a 61-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Southwick Police Department, the Hampden District Attorney’s Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, and Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit.