Pedestrian struck in West Springfield expected to be okay

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man who was in critical condition after being struck by a car on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield Wednesday night is expected to be okay.

A 61-year-old man was hit by a car near 135 Memorial Avenue just after 6 p.m.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance told 22News, police received an update from Baystate Medical Center Thursday morning saying that the man is recovering and expected to be okay.

His name is not being released at this time. 

LaFrance said the Traffic Bureau Reconstruction Team is waiting for an opportunity to interview him. The accident is still being investigated.

