Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by car in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car early Wednesday morning in West Springfield.

West Springfield Lt. Adam Polastry told 22News around 3:30 a.m, police were called to the area of Elm Street where a pedestrian was hit by a moving car and taken to Baystate Medical Center for unknown injuries.

Polastry said Route 5 north and south have reopened after temporarily being closed during the incident. When 22News crew arrived to the area, they saw at least four West Springfield police cruisers right before Pride gas station and Wendys heading south.

West Springfield Police Traffic Department is investigating the incident and no arrests have been made at this time.

