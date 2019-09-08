Pedestrians can now use reflective flags at Chicopee crosswalk

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crosswalks are meant to make you safer as a pedestrian, but using them doesn’t assure that you’re safe.

There are orange flags now at the crosswalk on Grattan Street near Providence Street in order to increase pedestrian safety.

While you’re using the crosswalk, you want to make sure you hold the flag up high in the air so drivers can clearly see it. A Chicopee couple purchased these flags and put them here in order to make crossing the road safer.

An elderly man was struck by a plow truck last November while using the crosswalk near Grattan Street. Chicopee firefighter Joe Huerta was at a barber shop close by when the man was hit in the crosswalk.

“I found a man who was hit by a plow and he was in dire condition in the crosswalk and that call really stuck with me,” Huerta remembered. “I just couldn’t stand by and see nothing be done.”

Huerta told 22News, he and his wife got the flag idea after seeing them at crosswalks in Easthampton. He said businesses and residents are glad to have them there.

“Sometimes people don’t see someone crossing on the opposite side of the street, but with the orange flag it will be more prominent for people to see,” said Melissa Brousseau of Chicopee.

Resident Kevin Duclos told 22News the flags make it clear that the pedestrian intends to cross the street. “I’ve seen it happen before and I slow down for them there but then they stay standing there. So I just keep going.”

Huerta said he plans to buy more flags and put them at the crosswalk near the intersection of Arcade and Mckinstry Street later this month.

You can email Joe Huerta if you want flags at a Chicopee crosswalk near you at jahuerta33@gmail.com.