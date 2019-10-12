Pegs2Pedals runs inaugural race in Southwick Saturday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A local entrepreneur created and ran a unique event Saturday, combining the skill and athleticism of mountain biking and the power of motocross.

Pegs2Pedals ran its inaugural race at the 338 Wick racetrack in Southwick Saturday.

The race is the brain child of 28-year-old Jessica Hallet and her event company.

Competitors complete 3 to 6 laps around the famous motocross track before swapping their motor for pedals and racing through the connected mountain bike trail.

“We realized mountain bikers and motocross are constantly cross training with each other, so we figured why not make an event to put two and two together,” Hallet told 22News. “We knew the Wick was one of the best tracks out there. They have nationals here. Rick the owner is wonderful to work with. Such a great guy.”

The event featured 26 classes in all from little tykes on bikes to ages 45 and up, even relays and E-bikes took on the course.