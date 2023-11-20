SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cars were lined up at at 7:00 a.m. Monday morning to receive Thanksgiving turkeys from the Gray House in Springfield.

Cars spanned several blocks as workers and volunteers partnered with the Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley law firm donated 250 meals to the Gray House and then helped hand out meals to the families.

Executive Director Kristen McClintock has been with the Gray House since 2020 and she says this year’s community needs have surpassed that of the previous years she has been with the non-profit.

“Food is the first place where families cut and so it’s just important for us. This is an American tradition, Thanksgiving is something that I feel like everyone should be able to take part in and so we’re happy to be able to provide these families with this meal,” said McClintock.

For this year’s Thanksgiving distribution, community members were asked to pre-register so the non-profit could identify the families with the greatest needs.