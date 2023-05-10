CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police have closed off a section of Pendleton Avenue near Memorial Drive for a suspect potentially armed and barricaded inside an apartment Wednesday afternoon.

According to State Police Spokesperson David Procopio, a suspect entered the residence potentially with a firearm following an interaction with police. It is believed he is alone inside the residence.

Pendleton Avenue is closed from Fernwood Street to Memorial Drive. Members of the State Police SWAT team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Bomb Squad, Troop B patrols, and detectives are assisting in the investigation. The bomb squad was called in because they can assist with deploying robots into hostile locations if needed.

Our 22News crew can see Chicopee Police, State Police and members of the Sheriff’s Department outside an apartment complex in the area. State Police could be seen entering the apartment complex with shields, helmets and body armor equipped.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route at this time. It is unknown how long the road will be closed. 22News will continue to follow this story and update this article as soon as more information become available.