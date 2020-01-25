Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: ‘Stars of the Ice’ a look at the NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis
Closings and Delays
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer

Penguin Plungers raise thousands for Amelia Park Children’s Museum

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the 16th year in a row, brave souls took the Penguin Plunge into Westfield’s Hampton Ponds to benefit the Amelia Park Children’s Museum.

The 34 degree water temperature didn’t stop these Penguin Plungers from taking a bracing dip into the pond.

22News found out that for these participants, taking the plunge was very personal.

“Well the first year I jumped in, my grandfather passed away that morning, so every year I do this in memory of my grandfather,” James Dasilva od Ludlow told 22News.

“I just love being cold,” added Russell Linder of Agawam. “This year, I’ve got a baby on the way, so that’s why I plunge, I’m a first time dad.”

Through the efforts of Russell, James and the other plungers, the Amelia Park Children’s Museum raised $15,000.

Penguin Plunge organizer, Rick Barry told 22News, “It’s a wonderful community event, that brings everyone together and have some fun in the middle of winter, when there’s not a lot to do.”

For the first time since the event began, newly-elected Westfield Mayor Don Humason, didn’t participate in Saturday’s plunge. Participants are hoping the mayor rejoins them next year barring any other schedule conflicts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories