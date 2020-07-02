Watch Live
Pennsylvania man arrested at TD Bank in Longmeadow for fraud

Hampden County

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pennsylvania man is facing several criminal charges after police say he tried to use fake information at a bank in Longmeadow Wednesday. 

The Longmeadow Police Department said employees at a TD Bank in town notified them about a possible attempted larceny and identity fraud.  

Police immediately responded and were able to locate the suspect, identified as Ronald Reszler from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  

He was charged with ID fraud, utter a false document, forged RMV document and attempted larceny. 

Police did not provide any further details.

