Penny drive to help raise money for Springfield’s East Forest Park library

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pennies collected from students are helping to pay for Springfield’s East Forest Park Branch Library.

Thousands of pennies collected from students in four city schools were deposited in the neighborhood People’s Savings Bank Friday morning.

Students from St. Michael’s Academy, Mary Dryden Memorial School, Frederick Harris School, and Pope Francis High School are all helping. The pennies they’ve collected will be matched by friends of the library.

Students told 22News they’re proud of the work they’ve done.

Allison Yacovone told 22News, “I was happy that everyone was generous, almost everyone brought in a handful of change… I’m kind of proud of myself that I was able to help.”

Duane Slater also expressed his gratitude for having given back to the community.

“I feel wonderful giving back, it’s so important education is recognized as it should be,” said Slater.

The money from the penny drive will help offset the $800,000 cost of furnishing the $9.5 million neighborhood library.

The new East Forest Park Branch Library is expected to open in the fall.

