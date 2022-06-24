SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another stand-out for reproductive justice was held in front of the US Courthouse on State Street in Springfield Friday evening.

More than 100 people gathered to protest the landmark decision by the Supreme Court which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion. Called a “rapid response gathering” this event was organized in part by mass beyond roe.

Participants were also urged to contact state legislators and tell them to pass the Massachusetts Beyond Roe agenda for abortion access and reproductive equity.