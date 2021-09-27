People of Springfield mourn Bishop Neal Boyd

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop Neal Boyd died after a medical-related car accident Saturday morning.

In a statement on the Bishop’s passing Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Sorry to hear about the passing of Bishop Neal Boyd. Bishop Boyd was not only a man of the Cloth; he was a man of the community, a healing presence and gentleman who brought all together to work towards the common good of all in our Springfield community. Whether pushing for mental health causes or standing by and with our Springfield Police Department, Bishop Boyd was always genuine, humble and caring. I was proud to call him my friend.”

Bisop Boyd was a President of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Western Massachusetts,

He was also the leader of the Endtime Revival Holiness Church in Springfield, and also served as an outreach crisis counselor.

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman issued a statement on the Bishop’s passing on Saturday saying: “I am shocked and saddened to learn that Bishop Neal Boyd passed away yesterday. Bishop Boyd was a genuine and passionate advocate for our entire community both as a faith leader and advocate for mental health awareness and action. Emila and I were honored to have had Bishop Boyd visit our home several times and to have supported many of his causes throughout our friendship. We extend our deepest condolences to all those who knew and worked with Bishop Neal Boyd and wish all his friends and family peace during this difficult time. His presence will be greatly missed in the City of Springfield.”

Bishop Boyd was 61 years old.