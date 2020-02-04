People who work in downtown Springfield not pleased with restrictions at MGM parking garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is restricting parking in its garage and that’s not sitting well some people who work downtown.

In fact, several people have messaged 22News expressing concern about the third and fourth levels of that parking garage being closed during morning hours. More and more people are visiting downtown Springfield because of the reinvention of the city but with all the traffic, it can be hard to find parking.

New restaurants, shops, and businesses are popping up on the regular in downtown Springfield and with them, more people. Now, new concerns over a lack of parking. Many worry that not having adequate parking could prevent people from visiting the area.

“I think it can be I think they should reevaluate that because it’s awesome down here,” said Patrick McMahon.

22News received multiple e-mails from people who work downtown and use the MGM Springfield parking garage. They’re unhappy about being re-directed to higher floors of the garage during weekday mornings.

MGM Springfield said they’re trying to make room for casino guests. MGM Springfield told 22News, “We are prioritizing the third and fourth floors of the garage for guests coming to MGM Springfield to play and stay with us.”

“Springfield is changing a lot I tell you for the better,” said Linda Clinton of South Hadley. “There’s a lot more going on here.”

The city has been talking about building a new garage to replace the Civic Center garage, however, talks are still in the very early stages.