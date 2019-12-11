PeoplesBank awards $10,000 for survivors of domestic violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – PeoplesBank awarded Behavioral Health Network a $10,000 grant for its Money School Program that is an initiative for survivors of domestic or sexual violence who are also recovering from addiction in Springfield.

The Elizabeth Freeman Center’s Money School Program is a trauma-informed financial independence initiative designed to create long-term safety and economic security for survivors.

According to a news release sent to 22News, participants are given financial and career mentoring as well as intensive support for their substance use recovery and healing in the aftermath of domestic or sexual violence. The program helps survivors achieve and maintain safety, economic independence, and family wellbeing for themselves and their children.

“Much of our work at BHN has to do with supporting and engaging with people as they overcome obstacles and plan a better future for themselves. The Money School program has been particularly effective in helping women to take control of their finances, one of the most difficult challenges for anyone when navigating the long-term impact of domestic violence. We deeply appreciate the resources being provided by PeoplesBank in this vital program that is changing the lives of the women served.” -Kathy Wilson, President and CEO of BHN

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women reports experiencing domestic violence.