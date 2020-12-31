PeoplesBank closes Longmeadow, Springfield locations

LONGMEADOW , Mass. (WWLP) – PeoplesBank has announced that two banking centers are closing, effective immediately.

The bank said that the Longmeadow and Sixteen Acres Banking Centers will be closed until further notice.

PeoplesBank did not give a specific reason as to why they’re closed. However, their website says that the increase in COVID-19 cases has forced them to make adjustments to their banking center schedules.

PeoplesBank has expanded its drive-up capabilities to include most services that are normally completed inside offices.