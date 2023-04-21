HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – PeoplesBank gave away plants and garden seeds to honor Earth Day on Friday.

It’s spring and that comes with sunshine and some warm weather, which means people will be preparing their gardens. PeoplesBank in Holyoke gave out free tomato plants and garden seeds for Earth Day.

This Earth Day event was also held at PeoplesBank centers in West Hartford, Suffield, and South Hadley. Some of the garden seeds included cucumbers and lettuce. Some of the tomato plants were supersonic and Carolina gold.

“We’re here just reminding customers and the community how important it is to take care of the environment. Today we’re spreading cheer with tomato plants and vegetable seeds,” said Lauren Tabin, Assistant Vice President at PeoplesBank.

People who attended the event were able to ask questions about the plants and how to plant their vegetable seeds.

Anyone who stopped by could enter a raffle to win $50 gift certificates to local garden centers,

farmers markets, and shares from community supported agriculture farms. The winners will be contacted when the event is over.