PeoplesBank to donate $75K to Girls Inc. of the Valley

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Peoples Bank donated $75,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley at their annual Business Leaders Reception Thursday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the partnership will help Girls Inc, of the Valley to expand their program offerings and create a stronger network that encourages girls to achieve, and contributes to the bank’s goals of community vibrancy and academic excellence.

The donation will contribute to their $5 million comprehensive campaign. The three goals of the campaign are to build a permanent home in downtown Holyoke, expand school-based programming in Holyoke, Chicopee, and Springfield, and extend the Eureka! STEM education program.

PeoplesBank President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Senecal were in attendance to present the donation. The event took place at Cubit Coworks between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. in Holyoke.

As a result of the campaign, Girls Inc. will serve more than 1,000 girls each year with research-based programming designed to empower girls and provide opportunities to succeed in school and in other aspects of life.

“The banks employees have volunteered for events and hosted girls on field trips, and bank leaders have lent their expertise as board and committee members. Most recently the bank has wowed us with this $75K commitment for Her Future, Our Future. We are so thankful for PeoplesBank’s loyal support.” -Suzanne Parker, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of the Valley

Girls Inc. is a nonprofit committed to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold by providing them with educational youth development programs. The nonprofit serves girls 5-18 years old from the greater Holyoke, Springfield, and Chicopee areas and extending to Westfield, and Hadley.