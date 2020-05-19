Performance by pastor, young musician in downtown Springfield goes viral

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield pastor went viral over the weekend after he was captured on video singing along while a young musician played piano downtown.

Pastor Archbishop Timothy Paul of The Christian Cathedral on Eastern Avenue was walking out of a church-owned café downtown Springfield on Friday when he saw the young man, known as Shamrok, playing the piano.

Enjoying the vibe, Archbishop Paul began to sing a song that came to him, a Covid-19 song.

“I was just coming out of the cafe and I heard that groove and it caught a hold of me. The lyrics that came forth were inspired by the times we are living in with this pandemic. I really felt the essence of our shared sacrifice and humanity. It was beautiful to create something with passion on the fly with another artist.” Stated Paul.

Lmao ayo I was just playing keys and this pastor comes thru and kills it. Peep the walk off at the end 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i2EpXHpJvt — SHAMROK (@ShamrokMusic) May 15, 2020

The video has been retweeted and shared thousands of times by many people, including Grammy nominated artist, Tyler, The Creator.

Shamrok was playing one of the “Painted Pianos” in downtown Springfield, that were painted by area artists through a program by the Springfield Cultural Partnership.

The recording has been turned into a studio single and was released Monday night on all major streaming platforms.

