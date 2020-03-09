Performance in Springfield raises awareness about domestic violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A theatrical event in Springfield Sunday evening designed to call attention to the serious social issue of domestic violence.

A cast of 11 women performed “The Vagina Monologues” at Springfield’s Aquarius Club in the city’s upper hill neighborhood.

It’s a play first performed in New York City nearly a quarter of a century ago. The play intends to help victims of domestic violence.

“It is in almost every household,” Director Sonia Batlle told 22News. “We are lucky to have places like Women’s Shelter/Compañeras where they can go, and get counseling, services and also get shelter if they need to.”

The play has been performed throughout the world in many languages, and is based on the experiences of dozens of women.

Part of the proceeds from Sunday night’s performance will benefit the work of the Women’s Shelter/Compañeras which helps victims of domestic violence.