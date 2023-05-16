SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Concerts in the Park series will once again continue in Forest Park this summer with five weeks of performances.

The outdoor concerts will be held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. beginning on June 1st at the Forest Park Amphitheater. If it rains, the concerts will be held at the Carriage House. The concerts are free to the public.

“I am thrilled to have our beloved concerts returning to Forest Park. My administration is committed to enhancing the enjoyment of our beautiful parks systems, and this year’s lineup will bring a lot of enjoyment to family and friends. Our annual concert series in Forest Park is a wonderful example of the city programs that enhance and promote our quality of life. I look forward to enjoying this year’s talented line-up,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The Concerts in the Park schedule is as follows:

June 1st – Blood Brothers (Rock Music)

June 8th – Michelle Brooks Thompson (Motown, R&B, Pop/Soul Music)

June 15th – Alex Rohan Band (Soft Rock, Blues, Alternative Music)

June 22nd – Dee Reilly (Country and Patriotic Music)

June 29th – Floyd Patterson’s Hipptown (Soul, R&B, Classics)

“The Park Department is proud to have concerts back at the Forest Park Amphitheater. I want to recognize the Concert Committee for their dedicated efforts. They have compiled a terrific lineup for 2023. I would also like to thank the Barney Trustees, as it is through their efforts in the management of the Barney Estate that we have the resources to book these great shows. We encourage everyone to pack a picnic supper and enjoy the music in a beautiful setting,” said Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management.