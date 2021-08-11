Perseid Meteor Shower to peak Wednesday, Thursday nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the temperature cools down slightly Wednesday night, the sky will be bright as it’s peak time for a meteor shower that happens every August.

The Perseid Meteor Shower began earlier this month and will continue for another few weeks. Experts say on Wednesday and Thursday night, the sky will host the brightest and most frequent meteors. 22News spoke with an expert in astronomy about why this year’s shower is special.

“The moon is a little crescent in the western sky, that is setting within an hour or two after sunset, so it will not interfere with putting that glow in the sky, as next year will be a full moon condition.” Gary Boyle, a Backyard Astronomer told 22News.

Boyle says there will be 50 to 60 meteors per hour Wednesday night and Thursday night on the East Coast. For the best visual of the shower, Boyle recommends people stay as far away from city lights as possible.