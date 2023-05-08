MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Police Department is asking people to remain vigilant after an aggressive bobcat attacked someone Saturday afternoon.

People walking on the Conant Brook Dam property should avoid the trails in the vicinity of East Hill Road because that is where the attack occurred. Environmental and Monson Police officers conducted a search of the area described by the victim, but were unable to find the bobcat.

For anyone that is walking or hiking in the area should call 911 if they encounter the bobcat.

According to Mass.gov, bobcat habitats usually involve mountainous areas such as those that have rocky ledges, hardwood forests, swamps, bogs, and brushy areas near fields. The bobcats become more visible in backyards and residential areas throughout Massachusetts as they adapt to suburban settings.

Bobcat tracks may be mistaken for domestic cats, but bobcats actually appear to have five toes. When leaving their tracks behind, a person may only notice the four toes. However, their fifth doesn’t impress into the ground when it walks, since it is raised high on the forefeet.