CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A person in distress has been taken to the hospital after several alleged attempts to stab police officers in Chicopee.

On Sunday around 6:00 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a person in crisis in the area of the 700 block of Chicopee Street. Officers located the person matching the description provided by the caller that was sitting on the sidewalk.

As officers made an attempt to talk to the person, they stood up and pulled out a large knife and ran towards the police cruiser. The person allegedly made several attempts to stab the vehicle and the officer.

The officer was not harmed in the incident and pulled their vehicle back and waited for more officers to arrive. As backup appeared, officers made a second attempt to talk to the person. The person pulled out a knife again and advanced towards officers and allegedly made threats. Officer’s made several verbal commands to stop the person but they became very aggressive and did not listen to commands.

A stun gun was used by police officers in an attempt to get the person to drop the knife. The person was placed in handcuffs and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“The responding officers showed great restraint and professionalism while handling this call. Every year our officers receive training in how to respond to crisis calls, this call is just an example of how important the training is. This call could have had a very different outcome,” said the Chicopee Police.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with mental illness or depression, you can contact the Center for Human Development at 1-833-CHD-TALK.