Person injured in 2-car crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to an area hospital following a serious crash involving two motor vehicles in Springfield Monday night, fire officials said.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to 457 State Street for the two-car crash with entrapment after 7:30 p.m. Crews were able to remove the trapped individual who had injuries and take them to a local hospital.

The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.