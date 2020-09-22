Person injured in 2-car crash in Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to an area hospital following a serious crash involving two motor vehicles in Springfield Monday night, fire officials said. 

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to 457 State Street for the two-car crash with entrapment after 7:30 p.m. Crews were able to remove the trapped individual who had injuries and take them to a local hospital. 

The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown at this time. 

  • Photo: Springfield Fire Department
  • Photo: Springfield Fire Department
  • Photo: Springfield Fire Department

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today