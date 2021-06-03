Person of interest named in Molly Bish murder after 20 years, suspect died in 2016

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A person of interest has been named in the 20-year-old cold case murder of Molly Bish, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

According to District Attorney Joseph Early, Francis “Frank” P Sumner Sr., a man who died in 2016, is being investigated in the disappearance and murder of the 16-year-old back in June 2000.





Photo: Worcester District Attorney’s Office

This new development comes three weeks before the 21st anniversary of Molly’s disappearance. She vanished after being dropped off at Comins Pond in Warren on the morning of June 27, 2000.

Molly’s disappearance set of a massive manhunt. Her whereabouts remained a mystery for nearly three years until her body was found in a wooded area of Palmer.

She was a lifeguard at the Pond.

Sumner was born in 1945 and lived in central Massachusetts from 1960 through 2016, according to the DA’s office. He was known to operate auto repair shops in the Spencer, Leicester, and Worcester areas. He lived in Spencer before he died in 2016.

Early said State Police detectives are seeking the public’s help with information relative to Sumner’s employment practices/personnel, associates, vehicles, travel, and any known habits.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 508-453-7575.