Person taken to hospital after crash at Sumner Avenue intersection in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in the Sumner Avenue area of Springfield Thursday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to the one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Dorset Street after 6 p.m.

Crews had to remove one person from the vehicle and rush them to an area hospital. The extent of the person’s injury is unknown.

Pictures shared by the fire department on Twitter shows a car heavily damaged as crews removed the person from a silver vehicle.







No road closures were announced.