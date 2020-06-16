Pest specialist recommends taking extra precautions against ticks this summer

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The warmer weather brings more and more people outside, but it also brings ticks so it’s important to protect yourself and your pets.

Experts recommend you wear long sleeves and long pants when in high grass or forested areas, and always use bug spray. Once coming back indoors, check yourself for ticks.

Natasha Wright, an Entomologist with ‘Braman Termite and Pest Elimination,’ told 22News the shorter amount of time a tick is on you reduces the chance of getting a disease like Lyme disease.

Wright also explained how to properly remove a tick.

Wright told 22News, “Using tweezers grabbing that tick as close to the skin as possible and just pulling up gently. No twisting, no burning it with a smoldering cigarette, no smothering it with vaseline, as fun as all that is you just want to pull them up slowly and take them out.

Don’t forget to check your pets for ticks. It’s also recommended to stay up to date on tick repellent for your pet.