Pet Corner: Billy

Name: Billy

Location: Springfield Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Wire Terrier mix

Gender: Male

Age: 6 years

Color: Grey, brown and white

Billy is HIGH ENERGY! He’s a terrier mix, and if you’ve had a terrier before, you know that they’re always curious and always ready to play and exercise. Billy takes other dogs on a case by case basis, so if you already have a dog, be sure to bring him to Dakin to meet Billy before you finalize the adoption. It’s best to see how they’ll get along first. If you have a cat in your home, you’ll need to be sure that she and Billy have a slow introduction. Our adoption counselors can explain how that works.

Billy needs a little work on his house training and he’s really best suited for an adopter with dog experience, especially terrier experience. Because he’s HIGH ENERGY, you’d better be ready to have lots of explorations and adventures with this sweet guy! This is not a dog for a couch potato! Come meet Billy at our Springfield Adoption Center. And did we mention…that he’s HIGH ENERGY?

Click here to learn more about Billy >>

