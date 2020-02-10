Pet Corner: Bruno

Name: Bruno

Location: Springfield Adoption Center

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years

Color: Black with brown

Bruno is a whole lotta energy! This young boy needs lots of exercise and mental stimulation to keep him (and his new person or family) happy. He’s very friendly towards people and charms everyone he meets. Bruno might be able to live with a resident cat, if that kitty is dog-savvy, otherwise, it might be wise to welcome him to a no-cat household. He takes other dogs on a case-by-case basis, and it would help if that dog is also active. You can arrange a meet-up with your resident dog and Bruno at our Springfield Adoption Center, which is where Bruno is. This guy would be a great companion for hiking and agility training.

