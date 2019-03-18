Pet Corner: Bud

Name: Bud – Office Assistant

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix

Gender: Male

Age: 13 years

Color: White with gray

Bud came to us from one of our shelter partners in eastern MA. He’s a sweet fellow who’s seeking a loving person or family who have a nice, quiet home. While he’s a mature guy, he’s also up for some play time. He fetches toys and bottle caps and he adores a good scratch behind the ears. If you have a kitty seeking a companion, that would also work, as Bud has lived with cats before and he enjoyed that. He’s a lovable guy who’s been waiting too long for his second chapter. Bud found the adoption floor a bit too busy for his liking, so he’s hanging out in an office at our Springfield Adoption Center. Come meet him!

Click here to learn more about Bud >>

Events/Other Topics

Vaccine & Microchip Clinics – Great news! Starting this Saturday, Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center will resume our Saturday morning Vaccine & Microchip Clinics! We will start at 9am each week and treat the first 40 cats or dogs in line, offering affordable fees for vaccines, microchipping, tests and treatments. For more information about the Clinic, check here: https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org