Pet Corner: Charlotte

Name: Charlotte (to be adopted with Staryu)

Location: Springfield Adoption Center

Breed: Guinea pig

Gender: Female

Age: 1 month

Color: Dark brown with white/tan

Charlotte came to Dakin with her littermate Staryu, and they’re best friends and cage mates. We’ll want them to go home together as well. Adopting 2 bonded guinea pigs together is always a good idea as they will have a friend at their side as they adjust to a new family, it makes it easier for them and builds their confidence.

Charlotte and her friend like what lots of guinea pigs like; grass hay (a must!), along with leafy green veggies, bite-sized amounts of fresh fruits and veggies like green peppers, peas, apple, blueberries, oranges, and grapes. Here’s an interesting fact: guinea pigs cannot manufacture vitamin C, so they need kale, strawberries, and oranges to help them have vitamin C. Come meet the adorable Charlotte and Staryu at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center.

Guinea pig facts/tips:

· Guinea pigs are known for their vocalizations. They often squeak with delight when their favorite humans enter the room

· Their diet consists mostly of pellet food, but also should include leafy greens and some vegetables and fruits

· They rarely bite, but can nip if mishandled or fear a threatening animal

· Once your pig is used to you (and being handled), you can let him play in a small room for daily exercise. Be sure to remove electrical wires and other hazards that he might chew on

· Be sure to remove soiled bedding, droppings and stale food from the cage daily

THIS PET’S PROFILE: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/charlotte-w-staryu-43826426.html