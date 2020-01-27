Pet Corner: Diesel

Name: Diesel

Location: Springfield Adoption Center

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Gender: Male

Age: 8 years

Color: Tan with black

Diesel is winning hearts at Dakin among their volunteers and staff. Now it’s time for him to win an adopter’s heart! This guy is very sweet and well-mannered. He is snuggly, always smiling, and his tail whirls around in a circle when he’s happy, which is always.

Diesel is strong with his toys and shreds ‘em easily, so forget about tennis balls and rubber toys, they’ll be history! Diesel is good with kids, but young, high-energy dogs can stress him. He’s good with older fellows like himself. Come shake paws with him at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center.

Events/Other Topics

Weekly Vaccine & Microchip Clinics – Every Saturday starting at 9am, Dakin has a Vaccine & Microchip Clinic at its Springfield Adoption Center. The first 40 dogs or cats in line are treated, and there’s a variety of services available including:

Vaccinations for:

Rabies (for cats and dogs)

Distemper (for cats and dogs)

Kennel cough (for dogs)

Feline leukemia (for cats)

Lyme disease (for dogs)

Other treatments:

Microchip (for cats and dogs)

Deworming (for cats and dogs)

Feline leukemia/FIV test (for cats)

Heartworm preventive (for dogs)

Heartworm test (for dogs)

For more information including prices for these services, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org