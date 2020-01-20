Pet Corner: Domino

Name: Domino

Location: Springfield Adoption Center

Breed: Black Mouth Cur

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years

Color: Tan with black

Meet a sweet dixie dog from our Springfield Adoption Center. Domino recently had a litter of 13 puppies, but they’re old enough to be adopted out, and now it’s her turn to find a great home (she was spayed last week, as soon as she was recovered from the puppies). Domino loves her treats, and she enjoys hanging out with her people. She needs to go to a home without cats or small animals. When it comes to other dogs, Domino needs a slow introduction.

Click here to learn more about Domino >>

Events/Other Topics

New Dog Training Classes – Beat the winter doldrums and give you bored doggies some stimulation (and better manners) by enrolling in a Dakin dog training class. Here are the latest sessions:

SPRINGFIELD CLASSES:

Puppy Kindergarten – Springfield – starting Wednesday, February 12 at 9:30am – 5 weekly classes

Tricks and Games – Springfield – starting Wednesday, February 12 at 12pm – 5 weekly classes

For more information about dog training classes, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-training.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org