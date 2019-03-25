Pet Corner: Eva

Name: Eva

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years

Color: Black

Meet Eva! This friendly girl was a stray cat who was brought to Dakin recently. Because of that, we don’t know much about her past, but she is sweet and greets everyone who comes into her colony room at our Springfield Adoption Center. Come meet this gentle sweetheart!

Events/Other Topics

Kitten Pop-Up Event – Saturday, March 30 at Dakin in Springfield, 2- 4pm

Help socialize kittens and grab a few cuddles of your own! Book your spot in one of our 20-minute socialization sessions and enjoy the antics of kittens at our Springfield Adoption Center. Your interactions with these tiny felines will help shape them into confident, friendly and social kittens. We recommend wearing long-sleeved shirt and long pans when handling them. Cost per person is $20 and you must pre-register online at: https://bit.ly/2FrIpMd

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org