Pet Corner: Jean Gray

Name: Jean Gray

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Pit mix

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years

Color: White with black

Jean Gray is a southern lady, one of our most recent Dixie Dog arrivals from Tennessee! She has charmed lots of folks, and this girl loves attention, but she’s also able to relax quietly and enjoy a snooze while you go about your business. If you have kids, it’s best if they’re teenaged or older, as younger children make her uncomfortable. This sweet dog is at our Springfield Adoption Center.

Events/Other Topics

Dakin is offering dog grooming services now! – Get your dog looking fly for springtime! If your pup weighs 45 pounds or less, he or she can be transformed by Carol White, who is grooming dogs for fees starting at $45 at our Springfield Adoption Center! Half the proceeds go to helping animals at Dakin. Grooming sessions are by appointment only and only during daytime hours, so call Carol at (413) 592-1775. Participating dogs are required to be up to date on rabies, distemper and parvovirus vaccinations.

For more information about grooming services, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-grooming.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org.

