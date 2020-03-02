Pet Corner: Julinar

Name: Julinar

Location: Springfield Adoption Center

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Gender: Female

Age: 13 years

Color: Black

Julinar came to Dakin because her person moved to a place that doesn’t allow pets. She was described as friendly, playful, independent and a bit of a couch potato. She enjoyed living with adults and other cats, and can keep a low profile. This pretty lady is at Dakin in Springfield. Come shake paws with her!

Click here to learn more about Julinar >>

Events/Other Topics

Leverett Adoption Center Closed Tuesday, March 3 & Wednesday, March 4; Springfield Adoption Center Opening at 2pm on Wednesday, March 4 – Our Leverett Adoption Center will be closed this Tuesday and Wednesday, and our Springfield Adoption Center will open late (2pm) this Wednesday due to staff training. We apologize for any inconvenience.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org