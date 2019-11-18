Pet Corner: Kali

Name: Kali

Location: In foster care – call Dakin at 413.781.4000 to meet this pet

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Color: White with dark brown

Meet Kali! This sweet girl is looking for a hero adopter. She has cardiac issues and will need a special diet, ongoing medication and follow up with a veterinary cardiologist. Kali is currently in the hands of a terrific foster caregiver, but wants to enjoy permanent family life! She’s incredibly good natured and hasn’t met a person yet that she doesn’t love. Same goes with other dogs, she loves them too, but cats are a firm “no.” Kali is playful, house trained and loves to ride in the car. She is showing no signs of illness at this point and is like any other happy, young pet. If you’re interested in meeting Kali, please call Dakin at 413.781.4000.

Click here to learn more about Kali >>

Events/Other Topics

Happy Neuter Year! Right now, to celebrate our second surgical team in Dakin’s Spay/Neuter Clinic, we’re discounting the neuter fee for small (24 pounds and under) male dogs. The regular fee of $175 will be reduced to $125 during this special offer. Click here before December 31 to book a surgery date. The surgery can be in 2019 or 2020, but the booking has to happen before December 31.

