Pet Corner: Kitty

Name: Kitty

Location: Springfield; Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix

Gender: Female

Age: 12 years

Color: White with gray

Kitty is a beautiful cat who came to Dakin because her person passed away. She’s super sweet and friendly and lives in a colony room at our Springfield location, which is where the friendliest cats go! Kitty loves to play with a variety of toys, especially ones that make her pounce and chase, she loves crackly things like paper bags and loves to learn tricks for treats. Dogs scare her, and she’s not a big fan of young children, but she enjoys other cats. She was described by people who knew her as playful, quiet, independent, affectionate, a couch potato and a little bit fearful sometimes. Come meet this lovely girl at our Springfield Adoption Center, and give her a lovely second chapter in life!

Click here to learn more about Kitty >>

Events/Other Topics

Vaccine & Microchip Clinics – Dakin has upcoming Vaccine & Microchip Clinic dates! Dakin’s popular Vaccine & Microchip Clinic dates will be held on select Saturdays starting at 9am at our Springfield location (171 Union Street). We’ll provide vaccines, microchipping, tests and treatments at very affordable rates for the first 40 dogs/cats in line! Here are the upcoming dates for clinics:

Saturday, March 23

Saturday, April 6

Saturday, April 20

Saturday, May 4

Saturday, May 18

Saturday, June 1

Saturday, July 13

Saturday, July 27

For more information about the Vaccine & Microchip Clinic, please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org.