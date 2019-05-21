Pet Corner: Madison

Name: Madison

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Retriever, Labrador mix

Gender: Female

Age: 3 years

Color: Brown with black

Background

Meet Madison! This sweet girl is 3 years old and is a shepherd mix. She’s a Dixie Dog who came up from Texas, and she’s special because she’s got 3 legs. Her front right leg is amputated, but she gets around just fine. Madison doesn’t have many rules, but this one’s important…no cats! She cannot live with cats. She takes other dogs on a case-by-case basis and she should be adopted by someone with some experience with dogs because, being young, she’s got a lot of energy and will want to have a lot of fun outdoors every day. Come meet Madison at our Springfield Adoption Center.

Click here for Madison’s profile.

Events/Other Topics

Vaccine & Microchip Clinics Every Saturday at 9 a.m. at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center

We offer a variety of vaccines (rabies, distemper, feline leukemia, Lyme Disease and more), flea and tick preventives, tests and microchipping at our weekly Clinic starting at 9 a.m. every Saturday in Springfield. We treat the first 40 dogs/cats in line for affordable fees, like:

$12 – Rabies vaccination (dog and cat)

$12 – Distemper vaccination (dog and cat)

$20 – Microchip identification (dog and cat; includes registration)

$15 – Deworming (cat; dog fees depend on weight)

Click here for a full list of our services and fee.

