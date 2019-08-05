1  of  2
Pet Corner: Meatball

by: Lee Chambers, Dakin Humane Society

Name: Meatball
Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society
Breed: Kitten
Gender: Male
Age: 2-months-old
Color: Grey tabby

Meatball came to Dakin recently and he is more than ready to find a new person or family to love him. It won’t be hard, once you look into his eyes. He’s 2 months old, and he’s a typical kitten that filled with mischief and affection. Dakin has LOTS of kittens like Meatball available right now at our Springfield Adoption Center. If you’ve been thinking about adopting a cute kitty like this, now’s the time! We’re open every day except Mondays.

Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn – Saturday, August 24 at 12pm in Phillipston, MA

Join us for the first annual Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn in Phillipston, MA. This is a kid-friendly end of summer event that you can enjoy with the whole family – dogs included! A special thanks goes to our hosts: Moon Hill Brewing Co. and Red Apple Farm for supporting our mission of helping pets in need and the people who love them. Activities and features include:

  • Tie-dye a doggie bandana for your best friend
  • Face painting
  • Pet caricatures
  • Live music
  • Raffle
  • Lawn games like corn hole, ring toss and can jam
  • Hayrides

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org

