Pet Corner: Meatball

Name: Meatball

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Kitten

Gender: Male

Age: 2-months-old

Color: Grey tabby

Meatball came to Dakin recently and he is more than ready to find a new person or family to love him. It won’t be hard, once you look into his eyes. He’s 2 months old, and he’s a typical kitten that filled with mischief and affection. Dakin has LOTS of kittens like Meatball available right now at our Springfield Adoption Center. If you’ve been thinking about adopting a cute kitty like this, now’s the time! We’re open every day except Mondays.

Events/Other Topics

Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn – Saturday, August 24 at 12pm in Phillipston, MA

Join us for the first annual Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn in Phillipston, MA. This is a kid-friendly end of summer event that you can enjoy with the whole family – dogs included! A special thanks goes to our hosts: Moon Hill Brewing Co. and Red Apple Farm for supporting our mission of helping pets in need and the people who love them. Activities and features include:

Tie-dye a doggie bandana for your best friend

Face painting

Pet caricatures

Live music

Raffle

Lawn games like corn hole, ring toss and can jam

Hayrides

For more information, click here >>

