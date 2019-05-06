Pet Corner: Moo

Name: Moo

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Rex Mini Lop Rabbit

Gender: Female

Age: 1 ½ years

Color: White with black

Moo is a sweet girl who, like most rabbits, enjoys her leafy greens like dark lettuces, collard and turnip greens and carrot tops. The most important thing in a rabbit’s diet is grass hay, such as timothy, and it should always be available to her.

Cages should have solid bottoms (wire bottoms cut into their feet), and should always be kept inside because of the extremes of New England weather, and the possibility of wildlife and predators coming into your backyard.

Once a day, let your rabbit out of her cage to run and jump in an enclosed room (supervised, of course!). Their antics will amuse you very much, because they LOVE to have “out” time. Just be sure to keep cords and wires away from them to prevent chewing!

Events/Other Topics

Barks & Brews 2019 is coming on Sunday, June 23! Tickets on sale now.

Dakin Humane Society’s Barks & Brews returns to Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton on Sunday, June 23 from 1-4pm, with a special VIP preview hour starting at noon. If you’re over 21, love dogs and quality brews, don’t miss this fundraiser for Dakin animals! Bring your dog and enjoy the Splash Zone, HydroDog’s dog bathing, nail trims, dog training sessions, pet treats, 3 food trucks and more! General admission tickets are $30, VIP admission is $75. Tickets are available online here >>

