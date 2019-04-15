Pet Corner: Nacho

Name: Nacho

Location: Springfield

Breed: Chihuahua/Jack Russell Terrier mix

Gender: Male

Age: 1 ½ years

Color: White

Nacho is a friendly guy who loves being outside, playing fetch and going for walks. He needs to live in a home without small children because they make him nervous. Teens and older, please! Also, no cats. Nacho takes other dogs on a case-by-case basis, so if you have a dog and want to adopt him, bring your dog to the Springfield Adoption Center so they can meet. This fellow is a good first pet for someone or a family (with older children), and he’s looking forward to meeting you!

Events/Other Topics

Dakin is offering dog grooming services now! – Get your dog looking fly for springtime! If your pup weighs 45 pounds or less, he or she can be transformed by Carol White, who is grooming dogs for fees starting at $45 at our Springfield Adoption Center! Half the proceeds go to helping animals at Dakin. Grooming sessions are by appointment only and only during daytime hours, so call Carol at (413) 592-1775.

Participating dogs are required to be up to date on rabies, distemper and parvovirus vaccinations. For more information about grooming services, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-grooming.html

