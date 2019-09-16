Pet Corner: Nala

Name: Nala

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Domestic shorthair cat

Gender: Female

Age: 2 months

Color: White with brown tabby

Nala came to Dakin recently as part of a litter. She’s one of several kittens currently available for adoption at Dakin…kitten season goes well into the autumn season! This little girl is a typical kitten, full of curiosity and mischief; energy and affection. She’s just seeking the perfect person or family to unleash all her charms. Is it you? Come meet her at our Springfield Adoption Center.

Click here to learn more about Nala >>

Events/Other Topics

Mutts & Mimosas 2019 – Sunday, September 22 from 11am-2pm at Quonquont Farm, Whately, MA

A fun day in a gorgeous setting with your dog by your side! Enjoy a gourmet vegetarian brunch by Seth Mias Catering while sipping Mimosas (or other fresh drinks). We’ll be giving out the Dakin Humane Awards as well, so don’t miss out!

Human fun:

Gift raffles

Live music

Dog-centric vendors on display

Dog training demonstration

Dog caricaturist

Hiking woodland trails

Dog fun:

Apple bobbing contest

Dog reiki

Hiking woodland trails

Ticket prices are $60 per person and include a delicious vegetarian brunch catered by Seth Mias. Optional dog meal available for $10. Get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mutts-mimosas-2019-tickets-63239079790

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org