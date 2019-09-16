Pet Corner: Nala

Name: Nala
Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society
Breed: Domestic shorthair cat
Gender: Female
Age: 2 months
Color: White with brown tabby
Nala came to Dakin recently as part of a litter. She’s one of several kittens currently available for adoption at Dakin…kitten season goes well into the autumn season! This little girl is a typical kitten, full of curiosity and mischief; energy and affection. She’s just seeking the perfect person or family to unleash all her charms. Is it you? Come meet her at our Springfield Adoption Center.
Events/Other Topics
Mutts & Mimosas 2019 – Sunday, September 22 from 11am-2pm at Quonquont Farm, Whately, MA
A fun day in a gorgeous setting with your dog by your side! Enjoy a gourmet vegetarian brunch by Seth Mias Catering while sipping Mimosas (or other fresh drinks). We’ll be giving out the Dakin Humane Awards as well, so don’t miss out!
Human fun:
- Gift raffles
- Live music
- Dog-centric vendors on display
- Dog training demonstration
- Dog caricaturist
- Hiking woodland trails
Dog fun:
- Apple bobbing contest
- Dog reiki
- Hiking woodland trails
Ticket prices are $60 per person and include a delicious vegetarian brunch catered by Seth Mias. Optional dog meal available for $10. Get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mutts-mimosas-2019-tickets-63239079790
For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org