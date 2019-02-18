Pet Corner: Natasha

Name: Natasha – a “Pocket Pit”

Location: Springfield Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Pit bull mix

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years

Color: Brown with white

Natasha is what we call a “Pocket Pit,” which means she’s a little smaller than the average pit bull. She has some issues with her patellas (knees) and skin, plus she’s recovered from a recent urinary tract infection, so her adopter should be sure she has wellness visits with a vet. Natasha is a very sweet dog who needs a little time to warm up to you, but does well with strangers. It’s best if she’s the only pet in her home, and if you have kids in your home, bring them down to Dakin to meet her first to be sure everyone gets along fine! Come meet this lovable girl at our Springfield Adoption Center.

Puppy Kindergarten Class Now Starting on February 20! Still time to enroll!

Hurry, there are only a few spot left for this class!

Five weekly lessons beginning February 20th and ending March 20th for puppies who are 8 weeks – 5 months old. Classes to be held at 9:30am at our Springfield Adoption Center.

We’ll help your pup begin to learn to:

Respond to basic obedience cues

Be comfortable with handling

Walk attentively on a leash

Learn to be comfortable around other people and new things

Play nicely with other pups

And more!

Part of each session will include tips & troubleshooting for common puppy behaviors like housetraining, nipping, jumping. Sessions may include supervised puppy play, which will give your pup some positive exercise & help you practice having him pay attention to you!

Proof of first series of vaccinations is required to register (or at first session).

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org