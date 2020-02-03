Pet Corner: Nirvana

Name: Nirvana

Location: Springfield Adoption Center

Breed: Great Pyrenees

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Color: White with black/tan

Nirvana is a special medical needs dog. She’s become a staff favorite because of her sweet nature, but her future person or family needs to know about her physical status. She had surgery on both shoulders recently, so she needs help to recover from that with physical therapy (several times a day, like doggy yoga!) and restricted exercise (no running and playing right now; she needs confinement).

There’s a chance she might need follow-up surgery to correct issues with her hips and hind end.

As far as personality goes, this girl is very affectionate. Nirvana loves to snuggle with people, she is very smart and has learned how to sit, give paw, speak and give a high five. She’s a loyal dog and used to live with children and other dogs.

Because she has such special needs, we’re looking for the best possible match for this special girl, we’ll be reviewing applications before sending her home. If you know someone who might be a great match, please share this info with them.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org