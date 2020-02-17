Pet Corner: Penny

Name: Penny

Location: Springfield Adoption Center

Breed: Chihuahua

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years

Color: Black with brown

Penny is rediscovering life these days. She recently had a litter of puppies, and now that they’ve all found homes to go to, it’s her turn. Penny is happy-go-lucky and pleased to have time to play now that she doesn’t have to tend to her pups.

She loves a good game of tug (she plays with her foster sister). She paws through the toy basket and tosses toys into the air to amuse herself if nobody is around to play! Penny is scared of new people at first, but after a few times around them, she’s not afraid of them any longer. Penny would be ideal for a home that already has a dog, as she enjoys them. She hasn’t lived with children before, so it would be a good idea for her to meet kids before the adoption is finalized to see how everyone gets along.

Since Penny is in a foster home, you need to call Dakin at (413) 781-4000 to arrange for a meeting. Don’t miss out on this girl, she’s very sweet!

UPCOMING EVENTS/OTHER TOPICS:

Dakin Dog Training Classes in Leverett – We’ve got 2 of our most popular dog training classes starting weekly sessions this Saturday, February 22 at Dakin’s Leverett location:

Basic Manners Dog Training – 9:15am (meets for 5 weekly sessions)

Intermediate Manners Dog Training – 10:30am (meets for 5 weekly sessions)

Discount Codes: If any of these discounts apply, enter them under “Enter Promotional Code” during registration.

ADPT-Dog -10% discount is offered to dogs adopted from Dakin, TJO Shelter, or any other adoption agency. Proof of adoption required at first class.

Seniors -10% discount is offered to humans age 65 and up and/or dogs age 8 or up.

USMilitary -10% discount is offered to US Military (Active, Reserve, or retired)

*One discount code per ticket.

For more information about dog training classes, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/dakin-humane-society-5871578341

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org