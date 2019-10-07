Pet Corner: Petey

Name: Petey

Location: Currently in foster care, call 413.781.4000 to make an appointment to meet him

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years

Color: Light brown

Petey is a sweet boy who loves people, other dogs, even cats! This guy has a medical condition (epilepsy, which has produced seizures) that can be controlled by medication (which he accepts happily when it’s covered in spray cheese!) and since he’s been in his foster house, he hasn’t had a seizure. Our Animal Resource Counselors can fully explain his condition.

Petey loves being outside, laying in the sun, and he’s a champion cuddler. If you give him a squeak toy, he’ll be thrilled. Petey is very easy-going, he travels well, and he loves to interact with people.

Call Dakin at (413) 781-4000 to arrange a meeting with this sweet-natured boy.

Events/Other Topics

Canned food for kitties!

Our supply of canned cat food is very low, so if you’d like to help out, please bring in any brand of canned cat food (or you can order online at Amazon or other providers that can ship them). We’ll happily accept your donations at either of our adoption centers in Springfield or Leverett. Big purrs of gratitude to you!

Toasted Owl Gives a Hoot Halloween Fun Run

– Sunday, October 27 – Race starts at 10:30am in downtown Northampton

The Toasted Owl Fun Run is a Halloween tradition around here, and once again the event will raise money for Dakin’s animals and programs.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to bring their dogs on a non-retractable leash Registration is $35 and is now available by visiting https://www.dakinhumane.org/toasted-owl-run.html

Register by October 16 to get a free race t-shirt.

Great features for this year’s race:

Teambuilding for fundraising

Chip timing for accuracy (runners only)

There will be prizes for all race brackets and for creative Halloween costumes For all info, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/toasted-owl-run.html

